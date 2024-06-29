TRON (TRX) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.96 billion and approximately $264.42 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000700 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,205,779,985 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

