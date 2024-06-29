TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 2.7% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $100.04 million and $9.69 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00046019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,214,519 coins and its circulating supply is 5,595,877,411 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

