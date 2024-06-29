Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $329.49 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.13 billion and approximately $329.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.34 or 0.05570389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00046019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,007,766,298 coins and its circulating supply is 35,752,113,862 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

