XRP (XRP) Trading Down 2% This Week

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $26.49 billion and approximately $679.98 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,490,594 coins and its circulating supply is 55,688,327,582 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars.
