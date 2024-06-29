Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.51 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Monero has a market cap of $3.09 billion and $46.51 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $167.46 or 0.00275133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,863.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.61 or 0.00628634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00121944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00038495 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073136 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

