Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.2 %

VRSN opened at $177.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $226.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

