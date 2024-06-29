Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average is $148.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

