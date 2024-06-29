Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 18,051 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $76,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

