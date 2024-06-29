Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Raised by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,627,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,871,000 after buying an additional 517,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

