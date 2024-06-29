Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,051.03 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $688.52 and a twelve month high of $1,081.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $984.27 and a 200 day moving average of $950.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

