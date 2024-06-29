Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.