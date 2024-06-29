Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 6,136 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,639 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

