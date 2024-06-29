Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,397.59 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,399.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,292.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

