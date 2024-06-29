Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 32,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 26,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 82,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

