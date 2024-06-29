Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,360,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 275,559 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 242,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

