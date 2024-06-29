Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 385.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

