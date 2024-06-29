Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 111.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 71,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $136.85 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

