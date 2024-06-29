Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock worth $56,118,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $347,565,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

