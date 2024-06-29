Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

