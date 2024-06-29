Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

