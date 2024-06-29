WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.78

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.78 and last traded at $111.75, with a volume of 90742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.02.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

