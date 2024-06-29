Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $535.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 534 ($6.77), with a volume of 170816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534 ($6.77).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 519.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 496.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £828.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3,152.94 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

