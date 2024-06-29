Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Purchases 4,744 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,269. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,412 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $133,743.36.

On Monday, May 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,062 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46.

On Friday, May 10th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 7,027 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

