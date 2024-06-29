GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Merline Saintil Sells 1,329 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in GitLab by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2,076.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,463,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

