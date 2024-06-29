SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 2.9%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.59. 44,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 716,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $539.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

