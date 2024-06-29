SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 2.9%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.59. 44,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 716,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
SIGA Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $539.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.94.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
