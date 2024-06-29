Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 659 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25.

DexCom Stock Down 1.0 %

DXCM opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

