Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 46,574 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $105,257.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $28,758.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

TARA stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

