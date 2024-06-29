DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $425.40

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 425.40 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 415.80 ($5.27), with a volume of 103968063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.40 ($4.67).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities lowered shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.26) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DS Smith

DS Smith Trading Down 1.2 %

DS Smith Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 365.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 340.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,275.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,454.55%.

Insider Activity at DS Smith

In other DS Smith news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($195,094.79). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DS Smith

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.