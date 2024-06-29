Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $23,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

