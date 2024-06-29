Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 145,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,674,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

