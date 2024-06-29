RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $219.19, but opened at $234.02. RH shares last traded at $237.26, with a volume of 244,437 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.46.

RH Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.03.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

