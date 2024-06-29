Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

LLY stock opened at $905.87 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $915.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $814.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.