Addenda Capital Inc. Has $417,000 Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.