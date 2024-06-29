Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 1,826 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OR opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.