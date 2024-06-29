Addenda Capital Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,625,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,815,000 after acquiring an additional 189,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,482 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

BIP opened at $27.42 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

