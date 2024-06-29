Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Short Interest Update

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roma Green Finance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Roma Green Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Roma Green Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROMA opened at $0.63 on Friday. Roma Green Finance has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

