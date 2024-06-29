Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 470,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,426 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,193,079 shares of company stock valued at $141,831,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

