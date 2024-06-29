CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEAD opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. CEA Industries has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 137.91%.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

