AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6762 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 97.9% per year over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

