AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on July 15th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.627 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% per year over the last three years.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNCM opened at $25.44 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $25.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.