AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 15th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.
About AGNC Investment
