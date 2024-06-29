Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $11.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

