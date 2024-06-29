Foresight Group Holdings Limited (FSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:FSG opened at GBX 470 ($5.96) on Friday. Foresight Group has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 506 ($6.42). The company has a market capitalization of £545.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,238.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 442.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.61) price target on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.10) price target on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Foresight Group

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

