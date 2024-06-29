Marble Point Loan Financing (LON:MPLF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Marble Point Loan Financing (LON:MPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Marble Point Loan Financing Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of LON:MPLF opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. Marble Point Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
