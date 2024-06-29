Aspen Group (APZ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on August 29th

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aspen Group

In other Aspen Group news, insider Clive Appleton purchased 15,663 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$27,410.25 ($18,273.50). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 74,479 shares of company stock valued at $129,650. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen is a leading provider of quality accommodation on competitive terms in residential, retirement and park communities. Our core target customer base is the 40% of Australian households that can pay no more than $400 per week in rent or $400,000 purchase price for their housing needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.