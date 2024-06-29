Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Declares $0.10 Final Dividend

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Growthpoint Properties Australia

In other Growthpoint Properties Australia news, insider Estienne De Klerk purchased 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$99,840.00 ($66,560.00). Insiders own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile

Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. Since 2009, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion3 total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion3.

