Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.