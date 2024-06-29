Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
UTF stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $23.87.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
