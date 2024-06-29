Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

