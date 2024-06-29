DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of DD opened at $80.49 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
