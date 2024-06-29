DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DD opened at $80.49 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

